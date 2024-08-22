My ex-husband is not academically sound and he can’t do anything for me – Obaapa Christy talks about Pastor Love

Award-winning gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has finally addressed claims made by her ex-husband, Pastor Love, that he was responsible for writing her songs during their time together.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Obaapa Christy firmly denied these allegations, insisting that Pastor Love did not serve as her songwriter.

Obaapa Christy, a celebrated figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, dismissed the claims, stating;

Pastor-Love-&-Obaapa-Christy

“Just like myself, Pastor Love is not academically sound, so it’s a lie that he was my songwriter.”

Despite this assertion, she acknowledged Pastor Love’s significant contributions to her career, emphasizing that while he played a vital role, the specific claim of being her songwriter was unfounded.

The singer’s comment comes after years of speculation and debate regarding the extent of Pastor Love’s involvement in her musical success.