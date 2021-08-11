- Advertisement -

The Lady who was called out by her husband on social media for leaving their marriage of twelve(12) years to marry their pastor has broken her silence over the matter.

According to her ex-husband Ben Bright, they were leaving happily until his wife got a job and then left the house together with their beautiful children and all attempt to locate them proved futile.

He got to know his wife has married their pastor after seeing their photos on social media.

Well, the woman at the centre of this has broken her silence and told her side of the story.

The lady identified as Tina Adeeyo in a video has revealed that her ex-husband was abusing her in the marriage and she has countless times run to her family house in Port Harcourt but always comes back to her matrimonial home.

She claimed Bright didn’t provide in the marriage. She said she always had to borrow to meet the family’s needs and to pay the kids’ school fees.

She said she is neck-deep in debt because of the money her first husband, Bright Ben, made her borrow.

She explained that her husband constantly threatened to kill her and silenced her family with money.

Watch the video below:

On why she left the marriage, she explained that Bright was the one who pushed her to leave.

She said: “He looked at me one morning and said there is no marriage between us that I’m just in his house wasting his time. He chased me out of our room, that I’m a smelling thing.”

She added that he would sometimes starve her while he takes their kids with him to go and eat outside. As he stopped her from working, she couldn’t feed herself and neighbours had to provide food for her.

She said he once threatened to pour acid in her cream without her knowledge.

She added that on the night before she left him for good, he had locked her in the house and held onto the key. When she told him she was tired and couldn’t continue with the marriage, she said he told her she should leave that she’s just the caretaker of the children and nothing more to him.

She said her children later found the spare key, gave her and told her “mummy, escape.”

She left on Nov 28, 2020.

She said that she moved back to her mother’s house after that and then came to Lagos where she started her life from scratch, working and squatting with people.

She added that at this point, Pastor Moses was not in the picture and had no hand in her leaving her husband as Bright claimed.

She said that in April 2021, her kinsmen called a meeting where she spoke her mind and they were shocked at all she had been enduring.