My ex-wife was a golddigger- Don Little reveals why he divorced

Kumawood actor Don Little has shared why he had to divorce his ex-wife after spending a lot of money on her marriage.

Speaking with Nayas, Don Little stated that he had broken up with many women, not only her.

According to the diminutive actor, one of his major problems is finding true love.

Don Little claims that just like his ex-wife, many Ghanaian ladies come to his life because of money.

He noted that, as a popular Kumawood actor, many Ghanaian ladies perceive him of high affluence, hence, the reason why they say yes to him.

He revealed that anytime he realizes the woman he is in a relationship with, is not because she loves him but because of money, he calls it quits.