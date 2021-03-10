My exit from Stonebwoy’s camp brought me money and fame- Kelvyn Boy

- Advertisement -

Kelvyn Boy has explained in his recent interview how his anticipated debacle after his sour departure from the Burniton Music Group turned out differently.

Speaking to Doreen Avio of Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy asserted that his exit from Stonebwoy’s camp propelled his music career to the level it is at today.

The ”MOMO” hit crooner explained that it was after he left that he started cashing in and gaining recognition.

In his opinion, his departure was a blessing in disguise and never affected his career negatively as suspected by some.

The music prodigy added that his back and forth with Stonebwoy although gave people a wrong perception about him, also generated attention towards his craft.

”When that thing happened is when I blew up. It is when I got money. It is when I saw money. It’s when people wanted to see me. Haven’t you realized?” the Afrobeat artist said.

An unbothered Kelvyn Boy stated that he’d rather focus on making great music than getting caught up in living a life to please the public.

”…. People will always get the wrong perception of people. Keep that perception, I’m cool. Ghanaian artists worry about what people are going to say and do and it weighs us down,” he continued.

The singer using the Nigerian Music industry as a reference concluded that Nigerians care more about the music than the lifestyle of the artist while Ghanaians do the opposite.