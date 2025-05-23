type here...
“My eyes are not like they used to be” – Kofi Adoma speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Adomah

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, has shared a hopeful update regarding his recovery from multiple eye surgeries following a near-fatal accident that left him with serious injuries.

In a recent Facebook Live session, Kofi Adomah revealed that his vision is gradually improving after a long treatment and recovery period.

The popular journalist and host expressed heartfelt gratitude to God, loved ones, and Ghanaians who supported him during his most difficult moments.

kofi-Adomah
kofi Adomah

“My sight is not what it used to be before the accident,” Kofi admitted during the broadcast, “but it is far better than before, and I’m grateful.”

This update follows an earlier Facebook post in which the journalist had disclosed that he was “gradually recovering” after undergoing several surgeries to save his vision.

The procedures were part of an intensive medical effort to address the damage he suffered during the accident, which occurred late last year under still-unconfirmed circumstances.

