My Fake Prophecy Has Made Me Popular, Nobody Can Do Anything To Me- Nana Agradaa

If there is anyone who has benefitted so much from the just-ended December 7 general election, then it is Nana Agradaa.

The fetish priest cum woman of God has made a video and spoken for the first time after her fake prophecy.

In the video which she labeled “A Warning Video”, Evangelist Tupac bragged about benefitting from the much anticipated general election.

According to her, she has become so popular through the general election due to the fake prophecy she gave before the election.

She noted that through her fake prophecy, many people have come to see her, and her church and read a lot about her.

Speaking on whether her fake prophecy could have a negative influence on her, Nana Agradaa stated that there is no way the outcome of the election could dent her reputation.

She claims nobody could do anything to her, revealing that there have been numerous occasions where great men and women of God gave fake prophecies but nothing was done.