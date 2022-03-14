type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria News"My family built me a hencoop as a house after sending them...
Nigeria News

“My family built me a hencoop as a house after sending them millions from abroad” – Lady weeps after returning home (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
My family built me a hencoop as a house after sending them millions from abroad
- Advertisement -

I’m yet to understand how some people can be such wicked and inconsiderate. Your own relative sent you millions of naira to build her a house and you squandered the money.

A Nigerian lady has taken to the internet to weep over the wickedness her own family has subjected her to.

According to this lady, she sent her family huge sums of money to build a specific house for her, but they were spending the monies she sent them.

And after she told them she was returning to her motherland, they rushed to build her some “hencoop” like house.

In the lady’s Tiktok video which many Africans in the diaspora has shared similar sentiments, she advised that no one should ever hand over his/her project to his kinsmen because they will be disappointed in the end.

The members of the family who spent the lady’s hard-earned money should be arrested ASAP to serve as a lesson for others who have ill intentions of doing the same in the future.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 14, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News