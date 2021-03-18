type here...
My family never abandoned me in school – Bulgaria

By Qwame Benedict
Bulgaria and Oheneba Ntim Barima
The blind historian Bulgaria who is having a fight with Oheneba Ntim Barima has denied claims by the herbal doctor that he was abandoned in school by his parents.

According to Oheneba Ntim in an interview with Rashad of Ghpage TV disclosed that he first met Bulgaria after he came to him that he has been abandoned by his family at the school for the blind for so many years.

But Bulgaria in a separate interview with GhPage TV has revealed that those allegations are false.

In his interview with Rashad, he stated that those claims from Oheneba are palpable falsehood and shouldn’t be taken serious by anyone.

According to him, before he met Oheneba his father has been visiting him at school before he got stroke in 2017 and even with that his uncle has been visiting him and taking him back home during vacations.

He questioned Oheneba Ntim if he was sleeping outside before he came into his life or he was going back to his family during vacations.

Bulgaria revealed that he started the school in 1995 and was finally able to complete in 2015 meaning he spent 20 years just to get a BECE certificate.

Source:Ghpage

