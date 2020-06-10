- Advertisement -

The last son of the General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams for some days now has been the talk of the town after he made some serious revelations about his father.

In his latest live video, Daniel Williams stated that he does not care if his father takes him off his will because he is rich.

He also bragged about being the biggest artiste in the world who doesn’t need his father’s church money to survive.

“I am the biggest artiste in the world, I don’t need Action Chapel money. I don’t care if my father writes me off his will”, Daniel bragged.

Daniel Williams recently released disturbing videos on social media and also hurled insults at his father, calling him a demon.

He also revealed how his father got him arrested after he decided to move out of his father’s house to live with his mother.

According to Daniel Williams, his father’s attitude made his lose the love of his life adding that he is the cause of his bad behaviour.

Well, according to sources, Daniel Williams has been arrested by the police in the United States over his recent outburst.

He was later taken to the psychiatrist hospital for a mental evaluation.

Watch the video below;

His father, Nicholas Duncan-Williams after Daniel’s indecent behaviour revealed that his son has a very serious illness and is currently facing a relapse.