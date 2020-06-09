type here...
GhPage Entertainment My father is the cause of my bad behaviour- Duncan Williams’ son
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

My father is the cause of my bad behaviour- Duncan Williams’ son

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Duncan-Williams-son
My father is the cause of my behaviour- Duncan Williams’ son
- Advertisement -

Daniel Duncan, the unruly son of the popular preacher, Archbishop Duncan William has been trending on twitter for the wrong reasons.

He has for weeks now been in the news headlines for several bad reasons which are yet to be addressed by his family.

READ ALSO: Duncan-Williams son insults him mercilessly on live video

In the early hours of today, Daniel went out of control on social media releasing series of wild nude videos of himself twerking and with other ladies in the pool.

The videos after fast going viral on social media has garnered serious reactions from the majority of netizens as the greater fragment of users have backlashed him for going stubborn.

Adding up to the harm induced, he has blamed his father of causing his undisciplined behaviour by ending his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Abena Kuffuor.

READ ALSO: Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

“Abena Kuffour was my soul mate but my father caused our breakup because he thought Abena was the witch causing my mental breakdowns but he is the witch,” He said.

Daniel Duncan Williams said this during a Truth or Dare session on Twitter with some fans and followers.

Previous articleI use to masturbate – Freelove of TV3 Date Rush
Next articleMallam cuts off boy’s finger for allegedly stealing T-roll

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I use to masturbate – Freelove of TV3 Date Rush

Mr. Tabernacle -
Freelove of TV3's Date Rush reality show is again in the news, this time giving details of what she used to do...
Read more
Entertainment

Bulldog arrested for saying his 9-months baby is wiser than the Ghana Police Service

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have found himself in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan-Williams son insults him mercilessly on live video

Qwame Benedict -
The 'wayward' son of respected preacher Archbishop Duncan William has now gone berserk on social media and insulting his father during a...
Read more
Entertainment

Wendy Shay walks out on Nana Romeo during live interview

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Wendy Shay stormed out of her interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 Fm on Tuesday, 9 June 2020 after the latter...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong...
Read more
Entertainment

Matilda Asare flaunts her son for the first time

Qwame Benedict -
Popular Kumawood actress Matilda Asare has taken to social media to show off her adorable first son. A closer...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
27.4 ° C
27.4 °
27.4 °
78 %
5.5kmh
90 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

List of the richest business people in Ghana and their net worth in 2020

RASHAD -
The Richest person to ever walk the face of this earth is credited to the first king of Timbuktu, Mansa Musa 1...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
Lifestyle

Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is a staunch NDC member has been arrested by some personnel of the National security for some...
Read more
Entertainment

Video: Funny Face’s ex-wife finally returns his daughters to him?

Mr. Tabernacle -
Funny Face in recent times has gone haywire over the absence of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella after his ex-wife Ama...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News