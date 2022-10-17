A lady who appeared on TV3’s Confession program with Ms Nancy has revealed that her father started having sex with her when she was just 3 years old.

As claimed by the lady, her father started sexually abusing her when she was just three years old by inserting his fingers inside her private part.

During one of his father’s sexual encounters with her, her grandfather caught him red-handed and tried to flee with her to another town but the plan was unsuccessful.

Her father started to use his manhood to penetrate her when she turned 10 years old DNA started forcing her to give him blow jobs anytime they had sex.

READ ALSO: “My father abandoned us when I was just 6 years old” – Felicia Osei reveals

She said;

“The sexual abuse started when I was just three years old, for the first time he used cream and his fingers“

So that was what he was doing until we moved from my mom to Obuasi. Then he started using ‘his thing’. He also forced me to do blow-jobs.”

According to sources, I was born in Aflao. My father took me away from my mom when I was three years old to his family.

It wasn’t easy living with my dad. When he took me to my grandmother’s place, I slept with him in the same room. But what was happening in that room wasn’t something I was sharing with any family member.

“It was a secret between him and me until one day, my grandpa came to catch us in the act. We were having sex.”

The lady is now searching for her mother because both her father and grandfather are dead.

READ ALSO: “I’ve advised my son never to date a lady from a poor background”