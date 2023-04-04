type here...
My female friend paid someone GH¢5K to kill me – Beautiful lady tearfully narrates

By Kweku Derrick
lady cries after boyfriend hired someone to kill her
A Nigerian content creator and philanthropist has taken to social media to narrate her ordeal with an assassin who was allegedly paid by her close friend to eliminate her.

Mitchy, identified as @king__mitchy on Instagram, who is still alive to share this jaw-dropping discovery posted an audio recording of her conversation with the hired assassin.

The alleged assassin claimed to have been contacted by an unnamed woman who paid him N200,000 (equivalent 5,600 cedis) for the hit job.

In the lengthy audiotape, the man claimed that the woman handed him acid to pour on Mitchy’s face in order to disfigure her appearance and also break her legs because “she was doing too much.”

Mitchy shared a video of herself sobbing and wrote:

The man, however, said he couldn’t carry out the plan because he knows Mitchy and has seen her help people in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

Speaking further, he warned her that the mastermind threatened to send someone else to kill her if he failed to complete the task.

Watch the video of Mitchy weeping below

Although Mitchy seems to have an idea of the employer who hired the hitman, she is yet to publicly name her.

