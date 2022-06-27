Gospel singer, MOG Music confesses to how he seriously masturbated everyday until he met Christ

- Advertisement -

Celebrated and award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, MOG Music has opened up on how he was introduced to masturbation by a close friend when he was still a virgin and in secondary school.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Delay on her Delay show program, MOG music-born Nana Yaw Boakye confessed that he used to be a serial masturbator back in the days.

Narrating how he was officially introduced to masturbation back in Adisadel College by a friend at home, MOG Music said his immoral friend enjoyed masturbating & encouraged him to try it because it was the easiest way to sexually please one’s self.

According to MOG music, he became addicted to masturbation and had no intention of quitting the abominable even after fully giving his life to Christ.

Aside from being a masturbator, MOG music also confirmed that he was an addicted weed smoker and he started smoking way back in JHS 3.

He divulged that he used to steal his father’s alcoholic drinks to school and went into the bush to smoke and drink alcohol with his friends.

Alot of the youths are also suffering from masturbating and are willing to stop but have failed anytime they make up their minds to fully put an end to such actions.

This confession from MOG will boost their morale once again.