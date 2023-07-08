type here...
My girlfriend I’m planning to send to the UK beats and slaps him during arguments – Man cries for help

By Kweku Derrick
An anonymous man has sparked reactions online after sharing the disturbing actions of his girlfriend during arguments.

Sharing his predicament on the anonymous message platform, NGL, he revealed that he had been living with his partner for 7 months but she consistently resorts to aggressive slapping and severe physical blows.

According to him, he was almost done with their plans to relocate abroad together and confused on whether to proceed or not given her abusive nature.

He wrote: “I’ve been cohabiting with my girlfriend for about 7 months now. Most times, when we have arguments or issues, she’s quick to slap and hit me hard.”

She tells me I won’t have peace for engaging her in an argument that wasn’t premeditated.

It’s important to note that I’ve never laid my hands on her. One day, during an argument, she hit me thrice with a hanger, causing me injuries.

She even deprives me of sleep and demands that I beg her forcefully. I’ve been working on our travel plans to the UK, and they’re about 90-95% complete.

She will be going with me as a dependent. I would greatly appreciate any advice you have for me regarding this situation.”

    Source:GHPage

