“My girlfriend broke up with me because I refused to do sakawa” – Broken-hearted guy narrates his ordeal

By Armani Brooklyn
A young & promising guy believed to be in his early twenties has taken to Twitter to narrate how his former lover dumped him because he refused to indulge himself in “yahoo”.

As disclosed by the youngman, he was shocked to the core after his ex-lover surprised him with a laptop plus modem and told her him to start internet fraud because he was very broke during that period.

He went on with his narration that he stood his grounds and refused to heed to the ex-girlfriend’s bad advice.

Their relationship came to an abrupt end and the lady packed all her things out of his house including the birthday present she bought for him.

