“My girlfriend has threatened to break up with me because I give her 200 cedis every week” – Guy who earns 1,860 cedis monthly laments

By Armani Brooklyn
A young guy has taken to the internet to lament over the sudden changes in his girlfriend’s behaviour following talks to increase her weekly allowance.

As detailed by this guy, he earns 1,860 as his monthly salary but tries to give his girlfriend 200 cedis every week which is 800 cedis at the end of every month.

He’s also responsible for financing the lady’s hair, nails and other petty stuff.

Following the increase in fuel prices, the lady has also requested an increase in her weekly allowance.

Although the guy has added 10 cedis to the 200 cedis but the lady is not happy with the little over 5% increase.

Social media users have advised the guy to immediately exit the relationship because he might force to sell his kidney for the lady.

    Source:GHpage

