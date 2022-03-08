type here...
My girlfriend requested for 20k loan for her sister’s wedding but later found out it was her wedding – Man shares

By Qwame Benedict
A man has taken to social media to share a sad experience he had with his girlfriend who took a loan from him to help her sister’s marriage.

According to the young man, they have been dating for some years now and everything was okay between them.

His girlfriend once came to him to request a loan of Ghc 20k on behalf of her sister who was going to tie the knot.

Looking at how their relationship was he willingly gave out the loan to his girlfriend little did he know that he was giving another man money to marry his girlfriend.

Read his post below:

    Source:Ghpage

