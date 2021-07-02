- Advertisement -

Incarcerated Ghanaian musician Sama Safo known in showbiz as Showboy has pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale few days incurred the wreath of netizens after his ‘unfortunate’ comment about the #Fixthecountry campaign.

According to Shatta Wale, the people leading the campaign and his fans joining the movement are all educated idiots and disappointed graduates.

This comment didn’t go down with some fans who unfollowed him on his social media stating that he isn’t fighting for the youth as he has always claimed he is doing.

Showboy who sees Shatta Wale as his godfather has taken to his page to beg Ghanaians to forgive him for his statements days ago because he suffers from bipolar.

He posted: “Forgive my BI POLAR GOD FATHER SHATTA WALE …HE RICH TODAY AND FORGET HE ONCE DIDNT HAVE A SWIMMING POOL TO BRAG ABOUT LOL…. WALE LET THE YOUTH FIGHT FOR THEMSELVES.. CREATING THE AWARENESS AND SUPPORTING A POSITIVE CHANGE IN A DOMESTIC ENVIRONMENT MUST Be SUPPORTED NOT CONDEMN..U HAVE SOO MUCH INFLUENCE AND UR SUPPORT CAN BRING A CHANGE n A POSITIVE IMPACT… IF U DONT BELIEVE IN THE FIXING GHANA [AGENDA], WHY SHOULD WE ALSO SUPPORT YOUR ADDRESS TO THE NATION ..U FIGHT A POSITIVE FIGHT ABOUT THE INDUSTRY AND DONT GET SUPPORT …AM SURE U NO HOW IT FEELS WHEN U STAND FoR GOOD DEEDS ..I LOVE YOU ..WE CAN ALL DO BETTER … LEADERSHIP BY EXAMPLE #FixTheCountry…2hypegangworldwide.”

See screenshot below:

Showboy

The 2Hypegang CEO despite being in prison knows about whatever is going happening on social media.