“My GOG album has delayed because of Rihanna and Beyoncé” – Shatta Wale reveals

With rising concerns as to why his Gift Of God album has been delayed, Shatta Wale has revealed that world acclaimed singers, Beyonce and Rihanna are the reason the music project hasn’t been released yet.

According to Shatta Wale, the two Grammy winners haven’t finished with their verses yet although he was expecting them to be done with them about 5 months ago.

The African dancehall king went on to add that, the much-anticipated album which he strongly believes will grant him a grammy recognition is 90% done and the moment he receives Rihanna and Beyonce’s versions of the album, he will release it.

Whiles speaking in an interview on Pure FM with hilarious Oliver Khan, Shatta Wale is reported to have said;

“I haven’t told anyone this but the reason why my GOG album has been delayed is that Rihanna and Beyoncé are not done with their verses on some of the two songs I featured. When they’re done, hopefully, I will release the album

“This is the first time I’m speaking to any media house after my release from prison and I’ve decided to not grant any radio interview for a while but I couldn’t resist not answering the call because of Oliver Khan my Boss. He is the first person who loaned me money to produce my first album.”

Meanwhile, rumors on the streets have it that American rapper Meek Mill and Dancehall president, Vybz Kartel are all featured acts on the album.

Shatta Wale’s GOG album will hopefully grab a Grammy award because the features on it are all heavyweight.

The SM Boss has also disclosed that he will retire from music after releasing the GOG album to focus solely on business because he has always wanted to be a big-time business man.