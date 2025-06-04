type here...
Entertainment

My hair costs 4k dollars- Nana Agradaa brags

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Nana Agradaa has bragged about being a natural and wealthy woman of God.

In a viral self-recorded video, the fetish priestess turned woman of God stated that indeed she is rich.

Proving that her money is not audio money, Evangelist Tupac bragged about the cost of her hair in the video she made.

According to her, the cost of her hair in the viral video was worth 4000 dollars, an amount that can do numerous things in Ghana.

Nana Agradaa stated that her 4000 dollars hair was put on in June, stating that sooner or later, she would be taking it off and putting on another expensive hair.

