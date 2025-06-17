My heart and soul are about Ghana- Dr. Bawumia

The former vice president of Ghana who doubled as the flagbearer of the NPP in the last general election, Dr. Bawumia has disclosed that he has Ghana at heart.

The politician has taken to social media to state that despite being a wounded lion in the last general election, he still loves Ghana.

According to the former vice president, “My heart and soul are about Ghana”.

The former vice president’s comment came after reports that during the last 8 years, the former vice president among other government officials use their power and the state’s money for their gluttony.

Dr. Bawumia has therefore revealed that, as the former vice president, his heart and soul were and are still about Ghana.