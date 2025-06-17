type here...
Politics

My heart and soul are about Ghana- Dr. Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

The former vice president of Ghana who doubled as the flagbearer of the NPP in the last general election, Dr. Bawumia has disclosed that he has Ghana at heart.

The politician has taken to social media to state that despite being a wounded lion in the last general election, he still loves Ghana.

According to the former vice president, “My heart and soul are about Ghana”.

The former vice president’s comment came after reports that during the last 8 years, the former vice president among other government officials use their power and the state’s money for their gluttony.

Dr. Bawumia has therefore revealed that, as the former vice president, his heart and soul were and are still about Ghana.

- GhPage
GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

