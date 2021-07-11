type here...
GhPageEntertainment'My heart is at peace' - D-Black says after meeting Castro’s dad
Entertainment

‘My heart is at peace’ – D-Black says after meeting Castro’s dad

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Musician and business mogul Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, says he has found joy again after finally meeting the father of Highlife artiste, Castro, seven years after his colleague’s disappearance.

On the seventh anniversary of Castro’s disappearance, D-Black took to social media to eulogise the talented artiste recounting fond memories of doing music with him.

Well, the Black Avenue Muzik boss decided to take things further by travelling to Takoradi – the birthplace of Castro – to meet with the latter’s father who is still optimistic about his son’s return.

D-Black shared photos of their meeting in a post sighted by GhPage.com on social media expressing his excitement.

He captioned the photos: “Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s Dad. Now I’m happy ????Love All Round”

Additionally, he shared a video of himself chilling in his hotel room.

“My heart is finally at peace,” he said while indicating his preparedness to head back to Accra.

D-Black and Castro released ‘Personal Person’ and ‘Seihor’ months before the tragic event in Ada.

The news of Castro’s disappearance was a huge blow to Ghanaians.

Castro and his friend Janet Badu were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident at Ada Estuary on July 6, 2014.

After days of search and no sign of the two missing people, the little light of hope that the singer who had enthralled people with his talent will be found dwindled and seven years down the line, it seems all hope is lost. 

Castro was legally declared dead on July 6, 2021, in accordance with the constitution.

According to the Evidence Act, 1975 (N.R.C.D. 323) when a person has not been heard from in seven years despite the efforts to search for that person, he or she will be presumed dead.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, July 11, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
3.8mph
0 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News