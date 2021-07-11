- Advertisement -

Musician and business mogul Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, says he has found joy again after finally meeting the father of Highlife artiste, Castro, seven years after his colleague’s disappearance.

On the seventh anniversary of Castro’s disappearance, D-Black took to social media to eulogise the talented artiste recounting fond memories of doing music with him.

Well, the Black Avenue Muzik boss decided to take things further by travelling to Takoradi – the birthplace of Castro – to meet with the latter’s father who is still optimistic about his son’s return.

D-Black shared photos of their meeting in a post sighted by GhPage.com on social media expressing his excitement.

He captioned the photos: “Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s Dad. Now I’m happy ????Love All Round”

Additionally, he shared a video of himself chilling in his hotel room.

“My heart is finally at peace,” he said while indicating his preparedness to head back to Accra.

D-Black and Castro released ‘Personal Person’ and ‘Seihor’ months before the tragic event in Ada.

The news of Castro’s disappearance was a huge blow to Ghanaians.

Castro and his friend Janet Badu were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident at Ada Estuary on July 6, 2014.

After days of search and no sign of the two missing people, the little light of hope that the singer who had enthralled people with his talent will be found dwindled and seven years down the line, it seems all hope is lost.

Castro was legally declared dead on July 6, 2021, in accordance with the constitution.

According to the Evidence Act, 1975 (N.R.C.D. 323) when a person has not been heard from in seven years despite the efforts to search for that person, he or she will be presumed dead.