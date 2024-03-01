“My heart was broken and that led me to God, I’m a Born Again Christian” – Efia Odo cries

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress, political activist and influencer, Efia Odo has revealed that she has found God and explained what led to the new change.

I’m a recent episode of the all female celebrity show dubbed “Gh Queens”, Efia disclosed she travelled to the United States of America for six months due to a heartbreak and a quest for healing.

“I left Ghana and went to America for six months because of that heartbreak. I cried every day. I was crying and playing Gyakie’s songs. My pillow was full of tears.

The breakup made me realize that you can’t love people more than you love yourself. This man made me learn self-worth and self-value. People see it when you don’t value yourself.

You know the popular saying that when girls go through heartbreak, they find God? It happened to me, I found God,” she said in tears and regret.

She added that;

“One day, I woke up and told myself that I am that b*tch. Why should I love a man way more than I love myself? I cried my last cry in August and found my strength.

I told myself I wouldn’t allow this to happen to me again,”