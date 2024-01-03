“My house was robbed a night before the Singathon” – Afua Asantewaa reveals

- Advertisement -

Broadcaster, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed that her home was robbed the night before the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon.

In an exclusive interview on GHOne TV’s Gh Today, the current internet sensation revealed that she was not happy on the night when her sing-a-thon began.

She noted that an unknown masked men into her home the night before the Guinness World Record attempt. Fortunately for her the thieves did not take any valuables.

“They just scattered all our stuff. They did not take money, they did not take anything. All they took was my husband’s deodorant and spray.

There were laptops. There was money. They did not take anything,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa stated that due to the robbery, she and her family had to relocate to a hotel, adding that they did not return home when the sing-a-thon was over.