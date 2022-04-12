- Advertisement -

A mother of five whose sad story has sent chills down the spine of many has received support after crying out for help.

Mrs Hope Michael, a native of Isoko north local government area of Delta State, has been left to her own fate after her husband abandoned her in a situation that’s no fault of hers.

The only crime of the married woman, who has now been rendered a single mother, was to give birth to four female children and a male child for the husband.

Angered by his wife’s inability to give him more male children, the husband left their home with the only son and abandoned her with the four girls.

“With this dawn of reality, she was able to start up something with ten thousand naira but eventually could not continue because the entire capital was used to buy food for the children. This made her depend totally on neighbors for survival.”

The story of the distraught mother was shared by Nigerian prophetess Rose Kelvin on her Ministry’s Facebook page.

Rose Kelvin

Upon hearing her predicament, the founder of Rose Kelvin Ministry spoke against such callous act, encouraged her to stand firm by her children and supported her with the sum of 100,000 naira to start up a business.

The founder of Rose Kelvin Ministry, who regularly shares updates about her church’s activities on social media, entreated men saying “do not discriminate, a female child can equally do what a male child can”

