Viviana Appiah, the wife of Stephen Akwasi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahuofe has demanded justice following her husband’s arrest affirming that he’s innocent

Pastor, Jesus Ahuofe who prophesied Shatta Wale will be shot dead on October 18 yesterday was arrested.

The popular man of God was arrested in the studios of Accra FM when he was preparing to go live to have an interview with Nana Romeo.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Mrs Vivian called on the police to prosecute the case fully in court.

She holds the belief that the police are being manipulated to unnecessarily delay the case involving her husband.

“They’ve been keeping my husband here and saying it’s an order from above. So we want to know who gave the order from above.

They should prove what my husband has done, or take us to court for us to go and prove our case there.”

The troubled wife has asked the police to prosecute her husband if they feel he has done anything unconstitutional and punishable.

Meanwhile, Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known professionally as Shatta Wale, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

His arrest is in connection with some false publication about an alleged gunshot attack on him in the late hours of Monday, October 18, 2021.

The police confirmed the arrest in a statement on a microblogging site, Twitter.