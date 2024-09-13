My husband has refused to divorce me after cheating on him – GH woman laments

A young Ghanaian woman’s candid revelation about her marital troubles has sparked a heated discussion on social media.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady opened up about her infidelity and her desire to end her marriage, a move her husband is unwilling to accept.

In the video, the woman explained that she had cheated on her husband and, overwhelmed by guilt she had decided that the only way forward was to request a divorce.

She confessed her actions to her husband, believing that ending the marriage was the right thing to do. However, her husband’s reaction was not what she expected.

Despite her admission and repeated requests for a divorce, the woman’s husband has refused to grant her wish.

According to her, he insists that it is not culturally appropriate for a woman to initiate divorce proceedings against a man.