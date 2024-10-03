My husband insists on having intercourse with me during my menses – GH wife laments

A young Ghanaian woman has publicly accused her husband, Vincent, of making unreasonable sekxual demands, including insisting on having intercourse during her menstrual cycle.

According to the distraught wife, her husband’s demands for intimacy have become overwhelming, as he insists on having intercourse every single day, even when she is menstruating.

Despite her discomfort and objections, she claims that Vincent continues to demand sekz disregarding her physical state during her period.

The woman further alleged that if she refuses his advances during her menstruation, he insists on engaging in alternative forms of intimacy, by using his “joystick” between her breasts.

Watch the video below to know more…