My husband is not dead - Wife of Olu Jacobs speaks
Entertainment

My husband is not dead – Wife of Olu Jacobs speaks

By Qwame Benedict
Actress and wife of Veteran actor Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, has denied media reports that he husband is dead.

Earlier today news went rife that the award-winning actor who has been sick for years now had joined his ancestors at age 82.

In an interview a few hours after the sad news hit social media, his wife Joke Silva spoke out and denied the news.

According to her, her husband is very much alive and wonders who broke the news that he was dead because he was alive and kicking.

She urged fans and loved ones sending their condolence messages to desist because her husband is alive.

The news of the alleged sudden death of the veteran actor spread like wildfire today but thank God his wife has cleared the air on the matter.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the actor has been reported dead as in 2022 after the actor celebrated his 80th birthday he was reported dead but his wife stepped in and threatened to take legal action against the people claiming he was dead.

We wait to see if she will take similar action.

Source:GhPage

