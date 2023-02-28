- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian female preacher who was once a fetish priest, Nana Agradaa, has bragged about her how lucky her husband is – Because, unlike other wives who solely depend on their husbands for their everyday needs, she’s an independent woman.

And this gives her husband the luxury to enjoy his money alone and do whatever he wants with it.

While interacting with her fans during a Facebook session, Nana Agradaa openly eulogized her husband for choosing her as his partner because she has all the qualities of a good woman.

In the video, Nana Agradaa stated that she’s beautiful, rich, supportive, prayerful and self-sufficient.

Evidently, Nana Agradaa is more than happy for getting her husband back because really that not long ago, she stormed social media to accuse her husband’s senior pastor of camping him.

As claimed by Nana Agradaa, her husband’s senior pastor is the reason her partner has refused to come home to help her build her ministry.

She rained a lot of curses on the man and even vowed to visit his church premises to teach him a lesson.

We pray they don’t fight again for the man to desert her else social media will be set ablaze for the umpteenth time by her.

Watch the video below to know more…

