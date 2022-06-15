“My husband is the most handsome” – Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife Judy Austin praises

- Advertisement -

Judy Austin, the second mistress of popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, has described him as the most handsome man she has ever known.

After the love of her life received a contract renewal for a beer brand he supports, the mother of one turned to Instagram to shower accolades and encomium on him.

Judy congratulated him, calling him the most attractive man she knows and wishing him many more endorsement deals.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

“A big congratulations to the most handsome man I know!!!

His Excellency @yuledochie on the renewal of your contact!!!

Many more endorsements on the way!!!”

Judy Austin and Yul Edcohie were in the news when she was unveiled as his second wife. The news did not only shock his immediate wife and family but sent shivers across the African entertainment space.