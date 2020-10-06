- Advertisement -

An unknown woman has accused controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger of asking her husband to sleep with her.

According to the lady, Afia willingly opened up and threw herself on her husband when they met in a hotel sometime ago.

Throwing more lights on the matter, she revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger met up with her husband at the Movenpick hotel and boldly told the husband: “I am here and I am not wearing pant”.

She added that even though the offer was too tempting her husband rejected her and her offer.

The anonymous lady made this revelation in a message to Instagram blogger Those_called_celebs.

Read her full post below:

The post has triggered massive reactions with many people being disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger for stooping so low and asking men to come and sleep with her.

Read some comments below:

joyceadusarpong: “Protectecting ur husband’s name s3n, madam let it flow so that e beef will be sweet”

jaideelammy: “Shwar de3 way3 s3 shoemaker no bebiaa otumi gyina y3 adwuma oo??ombu neho sei….and after all this you people will be expecting us to respect you as celebs meanwhile you don’t respect yourselves akai??”

abena_sugar_trust: “Na saa nipa wei 33kc ka akyer3 ne ycnko baa s3 cy3 tutuunii boi3?????? Shwar toto be cheap?onbu ne ho baako sei”

maa_abena_sam: “Hahahahhaha ????? eeei efia u wanna be jpc memeber nso y3n gy3 wo daaa ?????? (our wrk no dier 247 is open oo???”

dominickie20: “????Afia animguaseni ?”