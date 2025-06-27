My husband said he wouldn’t take care of his child because it’s a girl- woman reveals

A woman named Ante Ama Mansah has shared that her husband has refused to take care of his daughter.

Speaking during an interview on Lawson Afisem hosted by MFK, Ante Ama said that before she gave birth, her husband told her that should it were a female, he wouldn’t dare waste his money on her.

She claims her husband did not state precisely why he was not ready to take care of a female child, however, he did exactly what he said.

Unfortunately, according to Ante Ama, she gave birth to a female child as she claims her husband has refused to take responsibility.

Ante Ama noted that giving birth to a female child has badly affected her, she even had to lose her husband.