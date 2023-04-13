“My husband threatened to pour acid on me” – Wife reveals as she begs court to dissolve her marriage

- Advertisement -

The 13-year marriage between Susan Udeze and her estranged husband, Frank, has been annulled by an Ibadan Grade “A” Customary Court on the grounds of an alleged threat to life.

The court’s president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, gave the ruling and stated that she had decided to dissolve the marriage for the sake of peace and order.

Udeze was given custody of the two kids by Akintayo, who also mandated that Frank pay N15,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 355 per month as a food allowance.

She gave Udeze and Frank shared responsibility for the children’s education, health care, and other well-being.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa reveals how someone gave her husband a fake tipoff about having intercourse with her manager

The injunction preventing Frank from harassing, intimidating, or meddling in Udeze’s private life was also approved by the court’s president.

She gave Udeze the directive to allow Frank access to the kids.

According to reports by the Nigerian News Agency, Udeze told the court in January 2022 that if she continued to live under the same roof as her husband, he may “sniff life out of her.”

“Frank labelled me a witch and sent me out of the house at night after beating the hell out of me. He showed no form of consolation when my mother died. He does not provide for our three children. I became more scared of Frank when he threatened to pour acid on me. I reported the incident at the police station and ran away from his house,” she said.

The defendant was not present in court when was summoned to begin his defense.

READ ALSO: Wife living abroad sheds tears as her husband spends all the money she sent him to build a house for her