My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

A 34-year-old woman has taken to Lawson Afisem to share her plight as a married woman.

Speaking with MFK in an interview monitored by Gh Page, the young lady disclosed how her husband sleeps with her as though she is a prostitute.

The woman noted in the interview that, even though they are legally married, her husband uses her anyhow as far as s3x is concerned.

According to her, anytime her husband wanted to sleep with her, he used dragon spray, which made him last very long in bed.

The woman noted that the usage of the dragon spray during s3x by her husband has badly affected her health, stating that her beauty has even been mitigated.