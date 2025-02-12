My Husband Woke Me Up Midnight To Pound Fufu For Him- Charlotte Oduro

Counselor Charlotte Oduro is still in the news trending following her divorce.

Whilst others have lambasted her for her divorce, others have said that the fault could be that of the husband.

Amid this, a new video has started making waves across social media platforms.

In the video, Charlotte Oduro was seen and heard talking about the challenges she faced in her marriage.

According to her, the husband was an Akyem and as a result of that, liked fufu too much.

The counselor claims she was not valued by her husband because it was all about her husband in the relationship.

She disclosed how her husband, knowing very well that she was on an appoitmnent and as a result of that, got home late would still inside that he wanted to eat fufu.

She recounted how her husband woke her up at midnight on several occasions to pound fufu for him to eat hefade that was what he craved.