My issue with Bullet has been resolved - Wendy Shay clarifies
News

My issue with Bullet has been resolved – Wendy Shay clarifies

By Armani Brooklyn

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has confirmed that she and her former manager, Bullet, have reconciled and are once again collaborating.

The two had a public falling-out due to a contract dispute but have now resolved their issues.

In an interview with DJ Slim, Wendy Shay explained that their disagreement centred around a 360 Record Label Deal that Bullet did not approve of.

However, through the intervention of industry elders, they have been able to move past their differences and continue their musical partnership.

“I had a problem with Bullet but some elders came in and the issue has been quashed. I am now working with Bullet again,” she said.

Wendy Shay expressed her excitement about working with Bullet again, stating that their reunion will lead to the creation of more great music for her fans.

Renowned music producer and talent manager Bullet came clean some weeks ago about his ongoing issues with artist Wendy Shay, confirming that she is no longer under his management.

Bullet stated categorically that there are unsettled issues between himself, his Rufftown Records label and Wendy Shay.

Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, they have been unable to reach an agreement.

