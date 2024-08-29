type here...
If you want to clash with me, then You have to be on my level – Stonebwoy replies to Shatta Wale

By Mr. Tabernacle

In response to Shatta Wale’s challenge for a dancehall battle at the Accra Sports Stadium, Stonebwoy has made it clear that he won’t be easily drawn into the contest.

The Ghanaian dancehall artist responded to the challenge with a bold statement, saying, “If you want to clash with me, then you have to be on my level.”

Stonebwoy’s reply hints at a level of confidence and perhaps even a subtle jab at Shatta Wale, implying that the two may not be on equal footing.

This response adds another layer to the ongoing rivalry between the two artists, who have been vying for the title of “Dancehall King” in Ghana.

The back-and-forth between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy has been a source of entertainment and speculation among fans, with each artist’s supporters passionately defending their favourite.

Stonebwoy’s statement suggests that if the battle were to happen, it would need to be on terms that reflect his stature and achievements in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a DanceHall Battle at Accra Sports Stadium to settle the Dancehall King dispute

Fans are now left wondering whether this exchange will escalate into a full-blown showdown or if Stonebwoy’s response will put an end to the conversation.

The dancehall scene in Ghana remains electrified, with both artists continuing to dominate the genre while keeping the rivalry alive.

Source:Ghpage

