GhPageEntertainmentMy life is at risk - Nigerian videographer reveals
Entertainment

My life is at risk – Nigerian videographer reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Shatta-Wale-Sammy-flex-and-Sir-Choppenson
Shatta-Wale-Sammy-flex-and-Sir-Choppenson

Days ago Sir Choppenson was all over social media accusing Shatta Wale of failing to pay him his charge after shooting a music video for him.

After his video, media personality Sammy Flex, who also happens to be the manager of Shatta Wale, disclosed that they had paid the videographer and didn’t owe him a dime as he claimed.

Sammy Flex further went on to share some information about the Nigerian videographer and this triggered another video from him stating that the information put out by Sammy Flex has placed that of his life and that of his loved ones at risk.

“Sammy Flex actually replied and told his own story. I will make sure to reply to that later. He put out vital information of mine that should never be there. That information should have never been in his video. It is my personal data, and it should have never been there,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

