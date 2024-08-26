Musician of the moment King Paluta has claimed his recent hit song Makoma has saved a lot of marriages around the globe.

According to the musician, the lyrics of his song have different meanings depending on the person listening or jamming to the song.

He claimed that men who felt disrespected in their marriages are now being respected by their wives thanks to his Makoma song and this makes him a happy person for being able to heal marriages with his songs.

He said: “D33fo) ade3 yenfa nkyeky3 has saved a lot of marriages. It preaches a lot, and now the women are aware that you can’t just give out something owned by your man to anyone else.

Talking about his D33fo) ade3 yenfa nkyeky3 line in the song, King Paluta mentioned that he was referring to a responsible man and not precisely a wealthy man.

“D33fo) is not about how wealthy your man is but rather a man who is responsible, has a vision and foresight for your relationship, and will go out of his way to ensure you have a better life,” he concluded.