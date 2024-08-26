type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMy Makoma song has saved a lot of marriages - King Paluta
Entertainment

My Makoma song has saved a lot of marriages – King Paluta

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of King-Paluta
King-Paluta

Musician of the moment King Paluta has claimed his recent hit song Makoma has saved a lot of marriages around the globe.

According to the musician, the lyrics of his song have different meanings depending on the person listening or jamming to the song.

He claimed that men who felt disrespected in their marriages are now being respected by their wives thanks to his Makoma song and this makes him a happy person for being able to heal marriages with his songs.

He said: “D33fo) ade3 yenfa nkyeky3 has saved a lot of marriages. It preaches a lot, and now the women are aware that you can’t just give out something owned by your man to anyone else.

Talking about his D33fo) ade3 yenfa nkyeky3 line in the song, King Paluta mentioned that he was referring to a responsible man and not precisely a wealthy man.

“D33fo) is not about how wealthy your man is but rather a man who is responsible, has a vision and foresight for your relationship, and will go out of his way to ensure you have a better life,” he concluded.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, August 26, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
83 %
2.2mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways