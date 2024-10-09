My heavy melons attracted my husband – Mercy Aseidu reveals

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Duah has opened up about how her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, first became interested in her after seeing her in one of her iconic films.

During an interview on Hitz FM, the veteran actress shared the amusing story of how her husband’s attention was drawn to her appearance while watching the popular movie Asore Ba, which helped propel her acting career.

Upon seeing her in the movie, the actress revealed that her husband was particularly struck by her physical appearance, specifically her breasts.

She laughed, “He said to himself, ‘This woman has nice bosoms’ and promised to find me once he returned to Ghana.”

By a stroke of fate, they eventually met when Mercy Aseidu was staying at a hotel while on a movie shoot, which happened to be the same place her husband was lodging. The pair got to know each other and instantly felt a connection.

“He told me that he had seen my movie and was impressed, not just with my acting but with my appearance. We exchanged contacts and kept in touch from there,” she added.

According to the actress, their bond grew from that initial meeting, and soon after, they developed a relationship that blossomed into marriage.

-- AD --

Mercy Asiedu further expressed her joy about how their love story unfolded and described her husband as a loving and caring partner.

While reflecting on their marriage, she added that their connection has only deepened over the years, making her grateful for their shared journey.