"My mother is more important to me than my husband" – Wife sparks hot argument online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:

Germany-based Ghanaian Nana Serwaa Nyarko affirms her unyielding devotion to her mother, expressing her willingness to prioritise her over a potential husband.


Nana Serwaa emphasised that her allegiance to her mother transcends marital considerations, asserting that she would choose her mother even if faced with the difficult decision of selecting between the two.


Speaking candidly to DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, the Ghanaian resident in Germany boldly declares that in extreme cases where her husband becomes a hindrance, she would not hesitate to divorce him if her mother advises her.




“I will always answer my mother’s call, no matter the time, as I wouldn’t be in Germany without her. She was there before I met you and will be there if we divorce. I love my mother so much. The love I have for her is different,” she passionately stated.


Nana Serwaa sheds light on the complexities Ghanaian women face in marriages abroad, where mother-daughter relationships often strain under the pressures of marital life.


In response to these challenges, she firmly asserts her commitment to always choosing her mother to safeguard their cherished bond.

“I’m from Sunyani. I would not build a house in Accra with my Ga husband because I will be homeless when I visit my hometown. So let’s build separate houses. If our bills cost $2000, pay half so I can cater to my mother when the need arises. No joint account issues,” she adds, articulating her desire to maintain financial independence to support her mother.

Source:GHpage

