My mother is the one spiritually impeding my progress – Popular Tiktoker Gloria blasts her mum (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
In an emotional video which has since garnered over 50,000 views and more than 2,000 comments, Gloria tearfully shared her grievances against her mother, Afi.

In the viral clip, Gloria alleged that her mother’s decision to abandon the traditional practice of worshipping her stool gods is the root cause of her psychological struggles.

In the video, she claimed that her mother’s brothers convinced her to forsake the stool gods in favour of embracing Christianity, particularly following Jesus Christ.


According to Gloria, this shift in spiritual allegiance is responsible for her and her siblings’ psychological and mental challenges.

The TikToker, visibly distraught throughout the video, expressed her deep emotional pain, accusing her mother of being the cause of her abnormal behaviour.


She also asserted that she no longer considers Afi as her mother and has officially cancelled her from her life.

The video has sparked a range of reactions on social media, with viewers offering support, advice, and expressing empathy for Gloria’s emotional turmoil.


Some have commended her for speaking out about her struggles, while others have questioned the complexities surrounding traditional and religious beliefs.

