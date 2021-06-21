- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has opened up about his family and how he had to leave home at a young age to hustle and gradually ending up as an actor.

According to the actor, his mother killed his father who was a very wealthy man with the help of a fetish priest she consulted based in Nzema.

Sharing the full story in an audio available to Ghpage.com, the popular actor narrated that his father was into pharmacuticals and had finished building a house at a different location.

According to him, his father went to the new property with his mother and told her of his intention to turn part of the house into a hospital.

He continued that his mum was not pleased with his plans and wanted to keep all the things to herself discussed it with their driver who took her to Nzema to see the fetish priest who shot his father in spirit.

Fast forward his father started vomitting blood and became sick when he mounted pressure on his mother to take him to tehe hospital, she declined and kept him in a locked room.

Looking at how his father was suffering he went out to bring a doctor but came to see that the main gate to their house was locked so he had to tell the doctor to leave.

Listen to the him below:

Big Akwes continued that what broke his heart more was the fact that after his father died, his coffin was placed in the trunk of a taxi and had no suit on because his mother refused to release anything to the family.

On how he got to know all these information, he revaled that their driver who led her mother to Nzema to kill his father told them after she took the driver to another fertish priest to be killed.