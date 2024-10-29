My mother wasn’t sick – Akua Donkor’s first son speaks after mother’s death

Madam Akua Donkor’s first child, Akwasi Baffour, has spoken for the first time after the late politician’s demise.

Speaking in an interview, Akwasi Baffour dismissed the claims that his mother passed away after suffering a short illness.

As disclosed by Akwasi Baffour, his mother even visited him at Ejura-Tia just 3 weeks ago when he was sick.

Akwasi Baffour further added that he will always remember his late mother for his kindness and empathy.

Madam Akua Donkor gave to 7 children, 3 are currently late leaving behind 4.

Akua Donkor Biography

Akua Donkor was born in February 1952 in Afigya Kwabre District.

The late politician’s story is story is one of perseverance and ambition.

She was raised as a cocoa farmer with no formal education but she worked her way into public service and advocated for local communities as an assemblywoman in Heman.

Her experiences shaped a lifelong dedication to rural issues, setting the stage for her political aspirations.

In 2012, Donkor launched the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) with the groundbreaking goal of becoming Ghana’s first female president.

Though she was disqualified by the Electoral Commission in 2012 and 2016 for technicalities, she never wavered in her mission.

She was known for her direct approach and always encouraged her supporters to address her as “Her Excellency,” showing her unwavering belief in her political destiny.

Akua Donkor’s journey, from farming to founding a political party, shows her resilience in a male-dominated political arena, where she continued to champion the dreams of rural Ghanaians.

