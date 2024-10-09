One of the twin sons of controversial TV/Radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, has cleaned his mother’s tattoo on his body.

Irvin tattooed the face of his controversial mum in 2021 but 3 years down the lane he decided to remove the tattoo giving a ‘silly’ excuse for the removal.

According to him, he has realized that the tattoo of his mother he had on his body wasn’t nice and has decided to clean it and get a new one done later.

He indicated that he agreed with his mother before going ahead to clean the tattoo.

On when he will be getting his mother’s face back on his body, he stated that he didn’t know when he was going to get it done but he knew he would get a tattoo of her one day.

See screenshot below:

Despite his excuse, some netizens believe he was just telling lies stating that he is shy of his mother’s attitude and activities on social media and want to stay away from her.

patience.ohemaa: ‘Me ny3 kwasia i learned my lesson ??’

millyblinksmilly: ‘I sense his girlfriend ‘s wish in this 3mu yaaaa ooo ?awww bara I feel ur pain’.

otemaaamoah: ‘Who are those talking nkwasiasem. I beg the tattoo is a perfect description of your mother wai. Which one is, it didn’t come out well??????’

jaideelammy: ‘???nkwasia lyy sei akoa wei obu y3n jon ong? Na if it didnt come out the way you wanted aa 3n3 na wobehu? And why don’t you know when next you will put asibolanga on your skin? Kawww get up from the gist before we uproot you like yesterday cassava ??’

october_very_ownnn: ‘I’m imaging seeing that face at his back at night????’