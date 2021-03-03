My new song is better than all songs I recorded under Bullet – Fantana

type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Bullet and Fantana
Francine Koffie known in showbiz as Fantana has started throwing shots at his former record label owned by Bullet.

Granting an interview with Zionfelix, Fantana disclosed that her new song ‘No dulling’ is doing far better than all the songs she recorded under RuffTown records during her short stay.

Fantana disclosed that now that she is an independent artiste she has been able to identify and work on herself and her brand unlike when she was under RuffTown were she was scared to do some things.

On why she believes her no song is way better than her five songs she recorded with RuffTown, she made it clear that she has now been able to identify her real self and that has translated into her new song ‘No Dulling’

She added that Ghanaians are going to love her more because they are now going to know her more in terms of her lyrics, vocals and to some extent her music videos.

Source:Ghpage

