type here...
Entertainment

My old wife is no longer attractive to me- man reveals why he slept with his daughter

By Mzta Churchill

A 49-year-old man has disclosed that his wife is no longer attractive to him.

The aged man has said that even though age-wise, his wife is a match, however, she appears to be too old for him.

The aged man’s comment comes after he was caught sexually abusing his 12-year-old daughter.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the old man has been sexually abusing his daughter for the last 5 years.

Speaking on whether or not the reports are true, the 49-year-old man confirmed, stating that if anyone or anything is to be blamed, it should be his wife and old nature.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

No woman should marry an uneducated man- NDC MP advises

I will make sure I become the next president- Kennedy Agyapong

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

Ghana Drunkards Association

Ghana police grabs Owusu Bempah after he narrated GH Kobby’s shooting incident like he was there

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

Mother storms school to lash son

Mother lashing son
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways