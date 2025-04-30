type here...
My “One corner” song is bigger than all Black Sherif’s songs combined- Patapaa

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian musician and “One Corner” hitmaker, Patapaa is in the news trending for the wrong reason.

Patapaa has made a shocking statement online, making him a trend across social media platforms.

Patapaa claims his “One corner” song remains one of the biggest songs in Ghana, and the world at large.

According to him, comparing him to fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif is a total disrespect.

Patapaa claims his “One Corner” song is bigger than all Black Sherif’s songs combined.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is yet to respond to Patapaa’s claims that his “One Corner” song is bigger than all his songs combined.

