“My one corner song is bigger than Black Sherif’s Kwaku the traveller” – Patapaa brags

- Advertisement -

‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa Amisty has bragged that his smash hit single is the biggest song to be ever composed by a Ghanaian musician.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Patapaa bragged that his “One Corner” song was what made the world fall in love with Ghana music.

Patapaa went on to claim that no Ghanaian song has made waves like his One Corner making it Ghana’s biggest worldwide hit song yet.

Comparing his “One Corner” to Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller”, Patapaa proudly argued that the buss his song generated both locally and internationally is still matchless regardless of what people think about Blacko’s top-charting single.

Patapaa ended his rants by admitting that ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ is doing well organically but warned against comparing it to his song ‘One Corner.’

Looking at the statistics Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller” is miles ahead of Patapaa’s ‘One Corner” but the success the latter chalked can’t be swept under the carpet.